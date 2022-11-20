CHUCKEY - Randy Allen Bailey, age 61, of Chuckey, the South-Central Community, passed away Saturday morning at his home.
He retired from Greene County Skills with 42 years of service.
Randy was an assistant coach for the North Greene High School girls basketball team, sitting on the bench with Coach James Buchanan from 2005 until the time of his passing. He was also an assistant with the North Greene boys team; in 2012, he was an assistant to former coach Brandon Broyles and currently an assistant to Coach Sam Tarlton. Randy took his responsibilities seriously, he enjoyed traveling with the team to away games, tournaments, and even to Murfreesboro. His parents appreciate the North Greene players, former players, coaches, fans, and community for loving Randy during these years.
Randy was a faithful member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, having last attended six days prior to his passing. He enjoyed the singing; he knew all of the songs by heart and their page numbers. Randy especially enjoyed Bible School each year, always looking forward to hearing his teacher and friend, James Buchanan, and making his unique crafts. For the past two years, Randy led the Pledges during the week. He will be greatly missed by his church family.
He was a collector of cap guns, badges, and Dumb Dums. His love and respect for law enforcement led him to his badge collection. Randy never missed an emergency vehicle when traveling, he saw them all. He enjoyed his friendship over the years with the sheriffs and deputies of both Washington and Greene Counties and especially, Lt. Coy Dixon.
In addition to Randy’s various collections, he had many other enjoyments: his daily TV shows, family time at the beach, weekend trips to a cabin, putt putt, bowling, uno, and Batman. His skill and enthusiasm for putt putt was evident on his last outing on August 26th, when he had three holes in one.
Survivors include his parents: Allen and Carolyn Bailey; beloved family: Brandon, Ashley, Maddox, and Knox Broyles, Emily and Santo Cicirello, Kara, Logan, Ella, and Kiley Clark; aunts and uncle: Velma Bailey, Linda and Terry McKee; cousins: Jeffrey Bailey, Julie Barnett, Mark Edwards, Michael Edwards, Rachel Dunbar, Deanna Shelton, Laura Smith, Seth Bailey, Tanner Bailey, Reagan Dunbar, and Bailey Chase; special friends: Jan and Ronnie Broyles, Michelle and Jason Smith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bob and Shirley Ball, Fred and Marie Bailey; aunts and uncles: Marilyn and Gary Edwards, Kyle Bailey, Gary and Jo Bailey; cousin: Todd Bailey.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7 at the church with the Rev. Brandon Broyles, the Rev. John Buchanan, the Rev. Ralph Dingus, and Mr. James Buchanan officiating.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23rd, at Liberty Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Norton officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Seth Bailey, Tanner Bailey, Jeffrey Bailey, Stephen Barnett, Robbie Shelton, Brian Smith, Lee Dunbar, Mark Edwards, and Michael Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Bailey, Kernie Moses, John Carter, Jim Gillen, Mike Hope, Jimmy Hope, Russell Saults, Eddie Bailey, Richard Tarlton, Sam Tarlton, and Terry Bailey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Greene High School Basketball Program, 4675 Old Baileyton Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Randy’s family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Guy Robbins and staff and to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their attention and support during Randy’s illness; also, to the many churches for the cards and prayers. A special thanks to Washington County EMS, Washington County Sherriff’s Department, Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department, and many other friends for his birthday parade in September.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.