JOHNSON CITY - Randall Mosley, age 63, of Johnson City, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on May 7, 2023, after facing multiple health adversities. He did so with dignity, strength, and grit while inspiring others. He left a pathway of light on his life journey as he held steadfast to his faith knowing his heavenly home awaited.
Randall was the beloved son of Henry and Sue Mosley.
He retired from the Veterans Administration after 24 years of service as a medical transcriptionist. He loved and nurtured his relationships with his family and friends. He would research for hours on his computer to help others make informed decisions. He was always eager to engage in conversations about sports and his knowledge and love of them. Rides in his vintage Mustang always brought him immense joy. He was a devoted and loving uncle to his special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his nephew, Andy Cochran.
Randall will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Teresa Willis Mosley; brother, Roger Mosley (Chris); sisters, Patsy Fish (Eddie) and Pam Mosley; special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Nulf and Associate Pastor Cody Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, prior to the service. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Mount Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The ARC Washington County, TN - Attn: Kim Reid, 9 Worth Circle, Johnson City, TN 37601 or Mount Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 284 Mount Zion Church Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659
The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Tran and the Johnson City Wound Care team for their excellent care of Randall.