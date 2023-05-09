JOHNSON CITY - Randall Mosley, age 63, of Johnson City, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on May 7, 2023, after facing multiple health adversities. He did so with dignity, strength, and grit while inspiring others. He left a pathway of light on his life journey as he held steadfast to his faith knowing his heavenly home awaited.

Randall was the beloved son of Henry and Sue Mosley.

