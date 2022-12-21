Randall E. Correll, age 65, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Randy was a life-long resident of Unicoi County. He is preceded in death by his mother Linda Correll of Erwin.
Randy retired from CSX Transportation after 39 years of service where he made many special friends he valued throughout his lifetime. He served as president of the BMWE Union for many years. Randy loved being with his family, playing golf, fishing, and was our master of the grill. He was also a devoted Tennessee Volunteer fan. He loved spending time with his very special nieces, Payge and Brooke; his great-nieces, Harper and Hayden; and watching his nephew, Baker play sports. He enjoyed doing construction and renovation work with his best friend, Wade and his nephew, Ike. Randy had a special gift for helping and teaching others. He always had a kind word for everyone.
Randy was a wonderful and loving husband to his wife, Debby of 42 years who will cherish his memory along with his two cats, Lucy and Coconut; sister-in-law, Donna Sluder and husband, Wade; niece, Payge Weaver and husband, Ike; niece, Brooke Barnett; great nieces, Harper and Hayden Weaver; father, Jim Correll; brothers, Jimmy Correll and wife, Judy; Allan Correll and wife, Freddi; nephew, Baker Correll; special cousins, Kari Humston, Keeli Parkey, Callie and Connor Humston, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at JCMC ICU 2700, PCU 2200 and 2400 and to Becky with Amedisys. Most importantly to my sister, Donna; niece, Payge; brother-in-law, Wade; and nephew, Ike for all of their love, support and care during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Correll family.
