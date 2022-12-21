Randall E. Correll, age 65, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Randy was a life-long resident of Unicoi County. He is preceded in death by his mother Linda Correll of Erwin.

Randy retired from CSX Transportation after 39 years of service where he made many special friends he valued throughout his lifetime. He served as president of the BMWE Union for many years. Randy loved being with his family, playing golf, fishing, and was our master of the grill. He was also a devoted Tennessee Volunteer fan. He loved spending time with his very special nieces, Payge and Brooke; his great-nieces, Harper and Hayden; and watching his nephew, Baker play sports. He enjoyed doing construction and renovation work with his best friend, Wade and his nephew, Ike. Randy had a special gift for helping and teaching others. He always had a kind word for everyone.

