KINGSPORT - Randall Benjamin Doran, 76, of Kingsport, TN, peacefully went to be with Jesus at his home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Holston High School. Randall served in the United States Navy on the USS Betelgeuse AK-260. He loved his girls, grandsons and his puppy, Codi, so very much.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Cannon Doran; father, Isaac Daniel Doran; infant son, Michael Finley Doran; and 2 brothers, Finley Doran and Cecil Doran.
Randall is survived by his daughters, Lisa Doran of Kingsport, Amy Lawson (Mike) of Kingsport, Melanie Schwartz (Lenny) of Acworth, GA, and Stephanie Carter (Cam) of Jonesborough; 2 grandsons, Ben Carter and Dallas Thacker; granddaughter, Bridget Wiseman (Chris); 2 great-granddaughters, Paizley and Raylee; 3 brothers, Donnie Doran of Kingsport, Bill Doran of Florida and Sherrill Doran of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
Many special thanks to his special caregivers, Lauren Wilson and Bailee Edwards, and his sweet hospice nurses, Amanda Calhoun and Donna Weston.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ancel Presnell Jr. officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Ben Carter, Cam Carter, Dallas Thacker, Lenny Schwartz, Chris Doran and Jeff Young.