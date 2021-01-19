COVINGTON, GA - Randall Allen Gissendaner, 59, Covington, Georgia passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Yuma, Arizona and was a son of the late C.A. “Bud” Gissendaner and Elois Grace Gissendaner. Randall was a member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus.
First and foremost, Randy was a family man. He was happiest when he was spending time with his grandkids, playing games and making memories. He spent his week days at his insurance company, serving the community for over 25 years. His weekends were spent relaxing in his favorite chair or golfing with his buddies. God was at the center of everything he did and he loved being in church more than anything. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. His infectious laugh was his trademark quality and his most identifiable trait. He never met a stranger - to know him was to love him. The void he leaves will never be filled, but heaven is so much sweeter with him there. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by three sisters, Karen Himebauch, Gail Hembree and Robyn Krantz.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Holloway Gissendaner; his mother, Elois Grace Gissendaner; his daughter, Lindsay Gilreath and her husband, Aaron of Elizabethton; two granddaughters, Haven and Paisley Gilreath; two brothers, Jonathan Gissendaner and wife, Ronda of Covington, GA and Daniel Gissendaner and wife, Lisa of Madison, GA; also dozens of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ, 2733 Elizabethton Highway with Pastor Donny Reagan and Evangelist Darrell Ward officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be Adam Chandler, Justin Reagan, Evan Gissendaner, Wayne Phillips, Josiah Swanson and Jared Phillips. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ Building Fund.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga avenue, Johnson City is serving the Gissendaner family.