JOHNSON CITY - Ramona McKinney Stevens Crowe, 89, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born August 15, 1932 in Hampton to the late Arthur & Polly Jane Hyder McKinney. In her earlier years she was employed as a factory worker. In recent years she was a care giver. She loved to work puzzles. She was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.
Survivors include a son & daughter-in-law: Michael & Teresa Stevens, Bluff City. One Grandson: Dana James Stevens. One Sister: Bernadine Bowman, Clarksville, Tennessee, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Holtsclaw Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Holtsclaw officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank you” to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crowe family