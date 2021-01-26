JOHNSON CITY - Ramisha Angelita Oxendine, age 33 of Johnson City, TN was born on August 8, 1987 to Vanessa Gause and Claude Townes. She grew up in Johnson City TN and attended Science Hill High School and was a member of Grace Temple Church. Ramisha was such a loving mother and enjoyed cooking Mexican food. Her specialty was homemade tamales and Tres Leche Cake. She loved doing crafts and spending extra time with her children and any children around her.
Ramisha was preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother, Judy Hamilton and her paternal Grandmother Carrie Lee Townes, her Aunt Tracy Hamilton, Aunt Charlene Townes and Uncles James and Johnny Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her Mother Vanessa Gause and Father Claude Townes and Stepfathers, Jeffrey Gause and Raymond Oxendine. Her children Arquelious, Iyonnah, Amiyah Oxendine. Her sisters: Brittany (Angel) Gutierrez Danika Hamilton, Dezmyrah Hamilton. Brothers: Jeffrey Gause, Jermaine Gause. Stepsisters:Tiffany (Johnny) Owens, Brittany Townes, Aaliyah Townes, Carrie Townes. Stepbrother: Phillip Oxendine. Grandparents Alexander (Gail) Hamilton, Hardy and Barbara Hewett, her loving Godmother Angela Bradley. Great Aunts Sara Jane (Billy) Williams and Shirley Dunn. Her Aunts: Kim Price, Charlene Hamilton, Tammy Bellamy, Mariea (Henry) Ball, Yolanda Baxter, Esterline (Jesse) Graham, Leslie Gause, Carrie Mae (Jockque) Adams, her Uncles Frank (Jessica) Hamilton, Gary, Leroy, Ronald, and Donald Johnson and Sammy (Karen) Townes. A host of cousins and special friends, Halie Lopez and Rachel Campbell.
A Graveside service will be held at 12:30pm Friday January 29, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City.
