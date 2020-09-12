Ramiro Bertram Perez, age 62, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his loved ones who have passed on before him on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Ramiro was born in Havana, Cuba to the late Roberto “Tito” and America Bertram Perez.
Ramiro was a sweet, kind, loving, faithful, committed, affectionate husband, father and grandfather. He had a strong personality and was extremely funny. He was a person, once meeting, you would never forget. He loved so deeply and with his whole heart. It was through his love for the Lord that he worked with Hispanic Ministries and pursued work as an evangelist, filling in at churches who needed his gift in delivering the Lord’s message. Ramiro was an ordained minister of the Church of God- Anderson.
Ramiro loved studying the Bible, talking to the Lord, working on his truck, painting, playing with his grandbabies, spending time with his family, looking at the stars, and his dogs.
In addition to his parents, Ramiro is preceded in passing by a sister; Raquel Perez, brother; Rolando Perez, father-in-law; Benjamin Taylor Spencer, brothers-in-law; Stephen Spencer and Robbie Spencer and a nephew Dalin Spencer.
Ramiro leaves behind a large legacy of loved ones to carry on his memories. Within that legacy he departs a wife of 29 years; Lori Perez, five children; Gabriella Loren, Rebekah Kristina, Lilieanna, Mikaela Hope and Jacob Ramiro Perez, two beautiful grandbabies; August Orion Perez and Sadie Amelia Toups, one sister; Rebecca Perez (Lee), brothers; Robert (Aliette), Ruben Sr., Raul, Raciel “Razz” and Ruben Jr. “Papo” (Miriam) Perez, mother-in-law; Shirley Spencer, brothers-in-law; Dwayne (Tammy), Brian (Michelle) and Marty Spencer. sisters-in-law; Barabara Jean Swenson (Pete), Rhonda Nunez (Luis), Tonya Hagan (Greg), Djuana Nolley (Greg), Denise Spencer (Robbie) and Dana Spencer. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. He was surrounded by too many loved ones to list.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Sycamore Shoals and JCMC ICU for their tireless efforts and loving care to both Ramiro and the family.
A visitation to honor Ramiro will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Tetrick Funeral Services- Johnson City. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00AM at Tetrick Funeral Services-Johnson City. A private family Graveside service will follow. Pallbearers will be Jacob, Marley, Ruben Jr. “Papo”, Raul and Raciel Perez, Michael Ala, Chadwick Spencer and John Colbaugh. Acting as an honorary pallbearer will be Larry Krell.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in conjunction with the Washington County, TN mandate those wishing to attend services or the graveside are asked to wear a mask and adhere to any and all social distancing guidelines set forth by the county legislature.
