JONESBOROUGH - Ralph Thomas “Tom” Crawford Sr. 71 of Jonesborough and the South-Central community passed away at his home from complications with Parkinson’s on Tuesday February 15th 2022. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years Ernestine Crawford, daughter Shannon Crawford Arrowood, grandchildren Spencer & Ashton Crawford, Alexis & Weston Greene, and Tyler Shipley & Leigh Ann Wiggins. Great grandchildren: Madden & Banks Crawford, Whalen Earwood,
Branson & Georgia Greene, Andrew & Emma Hatfield, 3 sisters, several nieces & nephews, as well as many more family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Zeke & Louise Crawford, and son TJ & daughter-in-law Pam Crawford.
Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Snap-On tools after 25 years, and has been enjoying retirement with his wife and family.
Instead of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Ralph Thomas Crawford Sr.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.