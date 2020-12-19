JOHNSON CITY - Ralph Proffitt, age 90, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his residence. Ralph was born in Butler, Tennessee to the late Sam and Readi Stout Proffitt. He retired from Johnson City Water Department and from Johnson City Housing Authority. Ralph was a lifelong member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Maud Proffitt and daughter, Brenda Loveless. Those left to cherish his memory include his grandson, Kenny Loveless and wife Suesi, of Johnson City; granddaughter, Michelle Warden and husband David, of Lynchburg, VA; two great-granddaughters, Sarah Warden and Amanda Warden, of Lynchburg, VA; son-in-law, Kenneth Loveless and wife Dawn, of Johnson City and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Committal and Entombment service to honor the life of Ralph Proffitt will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Washington County Memory Gardens with Reverend Roy Yelton, officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 P.M. on Wednesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
