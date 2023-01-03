HAMPTON - Ralph Norman Pierce age 90 of Hampton, Tennessee went to be with our lord on January 2 2023 At his home with family by his side after an illness. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Christine Novella Oliver. He is now reunited in heaven with his wife Kay that he loved and cared for dearly. Ralph was a Veteran of the Korean War. He worked at Bemberg and North American Rayon for 46 years. Retiring then working at Napa Auto Parts as a Parts Carrier for 14 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Kay Pierce of 65 years, Son in law Jerry Heaton, brothers Sam Pierce, Richard Oliver, and sister Doris Walsh. He is survived by his three beautiful loving daughters Debbie Payne and Husband Randy, Diana Maxwell and Husband Dean, Donna Heaton. He had one grandson that was his pride and joy Michael Payne and wife Michelle Payne. Also his Brothers H.D. Pierce, Bobby Jo (Pat) Oliver, Lloyd Oliver, Gerald (Jennie) Oliver, sister Elizabeth (Jerry) Wotherspoon. Ralph was always one of the kindest hearted soles you ever met and never knew a stranger.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday January 5, 2023 in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for the excellent care he received. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Wednesday until 5 p.m. or Thursday morning until 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com