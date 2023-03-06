Ralph Morgan Sparks, Jr., 78, born and raised in Erwin moved to his heavenly home on Friday March 3, 2023, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was a son of the late Ralph and Julie Bailey Sparks.
Ralph was a 1962 Graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended ETSU. He was a US Army Reserves Veteran and a fifty-year member of the Erwin Masonic Lodge. Ralph worked for the Clinchfield Railroad in the accounting office until 1973 when the position was moved to Jacksonville, FL. He finished his working career as Plant Manager with Taylor-White Company, formerly Magnavox, with over twenty-three years of service.
Ralph was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Choir Member, and Sunday School Secretary. He enjoyed visiting the sick, shut-ins, and driving the Church Bus on Senior Adult outings. He liked to fish and do odd jobs with his brother-in-law Stanley Edwards.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ronald Sparks and Everett Sparks; two nephews: Gary Sparks and Michael Ayers.
Ralph is survived by his wife of fifty-years, Wanda Ayers Sparks, two daughters: Valerie Higgins (Terry), and Heather Ricker (Darren) all of Erwin; his grandchildren that were the light of his life, Peyton Higgins, Draven, Munro, and Oziah Ricker; one sister, Carrie Lee Edwards (Stanley); two sisters-in-law: Melinda Sparks and Donna Sparks; nephews: Kevin Sparks (Lori) and Brian Sparks; niece, Dawn Sparks; special cousin, Ricky Bailey; special niece, Nikki Willis (Lyle) and great nephew Gavin; mother-in-law, June Ayers.
Ralph’s family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life meet and greet service will follow at 6:00 PM lead by Ralph’s Family and Pastor David Crutchfield. Committal service will be Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, immediate family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 AM on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons, https://www.gideons.org/donate or either Calvary Cares Mission or Consolidated Missions in care of Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.