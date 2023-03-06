Ralph Morgan Sparks, Jr., 78, born and raised in Erwin moved to his heavenly home on Friday March 3, 2023, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was a son of the late Ralph and Julie Bailey Sparks.

Ralph was a 1962 Graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended ETSU. He was a US Army Reserves Veteran and a fifty-year member of the Erwin Masonic Lodge. Ralph worked for the Clinchfield Railroad in the accounting office until 1973 when the position was moved to Jacksonville, FL. He finished his working career as Plant Manager with Taylor-White Company, formerly Magnavox, with over twenty-three years of service.

