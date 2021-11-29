Ralph Louis 'Abe' Lincoln III died unexpectedly on November 12, 2021 at the age of 61. As a husband, brother, friend, neighbor, successful business owner and active church member, his kind, unpretentious, fun-loving spirit made friends easily and he invested deeply in those relationships, treating them all as the treasures they were to him. In 1996, he married his best friend, wife, Melissa Grant. They shared 25 years of a wonderfully blessed life together. Abe invested deeply in the remodeling and maintenance of their home and yard, loving to make Melissa’s ideas come to life. Because Abe was incredibly gifted and capable in so many areas, he was a help to neighbors, friends, fellow campers - basically anyone he ever met.
Abe is survived by, his wife, Melissa Grant Lincoln; brother, Robert Lincoln (wife, Robin) of Johnson City, Tennessee, whom he loved deeply and was his closest friend - sharing special times at boarding high school, Randolph-Macon College and as KA fraternity brothers; and parents, Peg and Ralph Lincoln, of Kingsport, Tennessee. Abe took great delight in his relationships with his nine nieces and his "daughters," Kelly Bajko and Keri Wilbanks. Abe had special, authentic relationships with several younger men - especially Houston, Keith and Peter.
After college graduation, Abe spent five years in Keystone, Colorado, where he skied all day and waited tables at night at one of Keystone’s fine dining restaurants. While in Colorado, he made many lifelong friends. After his years in Colorado, Abe returned east and joined several college friends in Richmond. In 1990, he purchased a courier business now known as Richmond Express. Working with his "second brother" and trusted friend from college, Arthur McCray, they grew the business from 10 employees making deliveries mostly on bicycles downtown, to the current 70-plus employees making deliveries across the region. Both Abe's employees and customers knew him for his playful attitude and outgoing personality. He valued his employees deeply, appreciating how their hard work, loyalty and integrity was the source of Richmond Express’s success. Abe was athletic, with special passions for snow skiing, water skiing, hiking, mountain biking and camping. Abe was a volunteer ski patroller at Wintergreen for 20 years after returning to Virginia and loved his Airstream adventures with Melissa and Lovey, their cat, frequenting favorite destinations in the mountains and at the beach.
Abe never met a stranger and loved nothing more than hosting friends and family and serving his famous baked spaghetti. Abe was a member of Third Church in Richmond, where he served as a Deacon and a Trustee and helped Melissa teach 2nd grade Sunday school. The pride and joy of Abe's life and all of his accomplishments was his marriage to his wife, Melissa, whom he provided well for in every way. Together, they created a world of friends, adventures, love, volunteer work, stewardship in the church and caring for their well-known cat, Lovey. Abe and Melissa's neighbors will miss seeing Abe walk Lovey on a leash through the neighborhood.
Abe’s wife, Melissa, has been comforted and encouraged by the outpouring of love expressed for Abe from their church family, their friends and from Abe’s friends far and wide who have reached out.
A memorial service will be held at Third Church on January 15, 2022 (time to be determined later) to remember Abe and to glorify his Lord, Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations to Church Hill Activities & Tutoring (CHAT), P.O. Box 23087 Richmond, Va. 23223 or Third Church, 500 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229.