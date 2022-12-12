JOHNSON CITY - Ralph “Lee” Ruble Jr., 71, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City.
He was born in Johnson City on Christmas Day of 1950, the greatest blessing and only child of Patricia Burdick Ruble and the late Ralph Lee Ruble Sr.
Lee was a loving, giving, and thoughtful person. He enjoyed listening to music, seeing movies, going out to eat, and driving through the mountains. He loved to spend time with his mother and the rest of his family.
He was of the Methodist faith, and a member of Munsey Memorial UMC for most of his life along with his mother and father.
In addition to his father, Lee is preceded in death by: grandparents, E.B. and Annie Mae Burdick, William Ruble, Minnie Taylor and husband Orville; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Alongside his mother, those left to cherish his memory include: several cousins, including close cousins Larry Burdick and Judy Carey; Aunt, Lorraine Taylor and family in Georgia; special friend, Mark Hemann; and the thoughtful friends and neighbors who always offered help and comfort, Sharon Estep, Judy & David Salisbury, Norman Simerly, Sheila Wood, and the rest of the Simerly Family.
The family offers special thanks to all the medical staff who offered kindness and care throughout Lee’s illness.
Those who wish to visit and pay their respects to Lee prior to service may do so between the hours of 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held for Lee at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to gather at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 11:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Acting pallbearers will be: Kent Burdick, Alan Ensor, Mark Simerly, Matt Simerly, Mike Simerly, and David Salisbury. Honorary pallbearers are: Larry Burdick and Norman Simerly.