Ralph L. ("Abe") Lincoln, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Abe was born in Marion, VA to Ralph L. Lincoln and Sarah Richardson Lincoln and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Abe lived his adult life in Kingsport after marrying Margaret ("Peg") Church of Glade Spring, VA.

Abe enjoyed a career that allowed him to travel and make many new friends before retiring from Eastman Chemical in 1994. Abe was involved in many civic and special interest organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Johnson City Power Squadron, and the Mogul Mashers. He was a founding member of the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis club and maintained over 60 years perfect attendance. He served as the former Chairman of the Sullivan County Republican Party and was an active participant of the Boy Scouts of America, serving on the Board of Directors of the Sequoyah Council and serving as the Scout Master of the Palmer Center Boy Scout Troop. In recognition of his years of service, the Boy Scouts of America honored Abe with the Silver Beaver Award.

