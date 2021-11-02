GREENEVILLE - Ralph J. Cogdell, 96, of Judy Drive, Greeneville, passed away Friday October 29, 2021, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Ralph was a World War II veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was retired from Cutter/Bayer Laboratories. Mr. Cogdell was a member of the First Church of God. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was the son of David Wilds and Eva Armitage Cogdell and was preceded in death by four brothers Charles, Clarence, Coy, and J.D Cogdell. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Betty J. Cogdell on February 3, 2012.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Ed and Jeri Cogdell of Lawrenceville, GA; a daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Wayne Shoun of Huntersville, NC; four grandchildren: David Cogdell, Anna Lee D’Andrea and her husband James; Scott Shoun and his wife Bethany, and Phillip Shoun; and four great-grandchildren Amelia Cogdell, Bastian Cogdell; Meredith Shoun and Harrison Shoun.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021 with funeral service at 3:00pm officiated by Pastor Stephen Aiken in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A military graveside service conducted by Greene County Honor Guard will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
