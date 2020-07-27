JONESBOROUGH - Ralph Eugene Treadway, age 85 of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Laura McKee Treadway, born to them on November 1, 1934 in Washington County, Tennessee. Ralph worked as a glass cutter at the AFG Glass Plant of Kingsport, Tennessee before retiring. He was a dedicated member of the Nolichuckey Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed life on his farm, where he loved to take in the view of the Tennessee mountains from his front porch. He also had a love for University of Tennessee sports, especially the football and basketball programs.
Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ina Sue Graham Treadway.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Denise Grabner and husband Ken, of Knoxville, Tennessee; his two granddaughters: Taylor and Samantha Grabner; his nieces and nephews: David Bolton, Kathryn Allen, Karen Cooper, and Johnnie Treadway.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Joey Murdock officiating. Joe Bitner, Kenneth Hughes, Ken Grabner, Ned Arnett, Johnathan McClanahan, David Whisnant and David Bolton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Eugene’s Nolichuckey Baptist Church family for all their thoughts and prayers, and to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center ER Staff and physicians as well as the staff of the Respiratory Therapy department for showing exceptional patient care and kindness.
Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Treadway Family.