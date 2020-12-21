GRAY - Ralph Eugene Davenport, 47, 480 Ford Creek Rd. Gray, passed away on December 17, 2020. Ralph was a native of Washington County, he was the son of Charles (Gene) and Kathy Davenport. He was a self employed Carpenter.
Preceded in death by his Grandparents Ralph Eugene Davenport and Opal Davenport, James Dewey Fitzgerald and Marie Chandler Fitzgerald.
Those left to cherish his memory include Two sons, Aaron Davenport and Cody Davenport and wife Jasmine, One Grandchild, Delilah Davenport. Two Sisters, Bridgette Stapleton and husband Wayne, Tammy Hull and husband Matthew. Two brothers, Lonnie Davenport and wife Becky, Richard Davenport and wife Roxanne.
Several Aunts, Uncles, nephews and nieces.
The family extends a special thank you to everyone for all prayers and phone calls. A special thank you to EVELYN, Ralph's special friend and neighbor.
Our son will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Snyder's Memorial Gardens is in charge. The family will have a private gathering to honor the life and memory of Ralph.
We love you! Mom and Dad