TELFORD - Ralph Edward Gent, 57, Telford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on July 11, 1965, to Daniel and Helen Gent.
He graduated from David Crockett High School in 1983. Ralph married Kimberly (McKinney) Gent on Dec. 19, 1990, in Johnson City. He served his country for five years working as a Spec. 4 in the U.S. Army. Following his service, Ralph joined the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he served his community for 24 years working in the detention center, support division and patrol division. He retired as a sergeant. Ralph was also a Master Mason (Worshipful Master of Arcana Lodge #489 in Limestone) in the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with his daughter and son, camping with his wife and working in the garden with his mother and brother.
Ralph is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Gent. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Gent; daughter, Candace (Jeremy) Steadman; son, Hunter (Mackenzie) Gent; grandson, Daniel Steadman; mother, Helen Gent; brother, Randal (Becky) Gent; aunt, Carolyn Miller; and countless other family members and friends.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM, Thursday, August 18, 2022, to view and sign the register.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, with funeral services following from 12-1:30 p.m. McKinley Bible Church Preacher Leonard “Lenny” Smith will officiate the service, with special words from Terry Barnett and Full Gospel Holiness Church Preacher Robert Keller. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City at 2 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers include Darren Rowe, Robbie Anderson and Eddie Graybeal.