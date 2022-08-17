TELFORD - Ralph Edward Gent, 57, Telford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on July 11, 1965, to Daniel and Helen Gent.

He graduated from David Crockett High School in 1983. Ralph married Kimberly (McKinney) Gent on Dec. 19, 1990, in Johnson City. He served his country for five years working as a Spec. 4 in the U.S. Army. Following his service, Ralph joined the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he served his community for 24 years working in the detention center, support division and patrol division. He retired as a sergeant. Ralph was also a Master Mason (Worshipful Master of Arcana Lodge #489 in Limestone) in the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee.

