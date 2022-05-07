JOHNSON CITY - Ralph Edward Barnette, 87, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City, TN.
Ralph was born in Johnson City to the late George W. and Wilma Adams Barnette.
Ralph enjoyed a good card game and golfing.
Ralph Barnette served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Airforce (1951), the United States National Guard (1952-1955), the United States Navy (1955-1957), and the United States Army (1958-1971). He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars and honorably retired from military service.
Ralph was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by: wife, Barbara Lee Greene Barnette; two sisters, Nola Sams and Pansy Brown; and three children, Jeffrey Wayne Barnette, Brian Scott Barnette, and Gary Todd Barnette.
Survivors include: three children, George Edward Barnette (Misty), Michael Lynn Barnette (Amy), and Justin Andrew Sobel; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Laverne Barnette Gouge and Selma Barnette Vicars; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
