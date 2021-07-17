CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Ralph David “Dave” Wise, 60, passed away on July 13 in Charlottesville, Virginia where he was hospitalized in his battle against cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles David Wise. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Wise of Johnson City; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Helen and Drew Adair of Wallingford, Pennsylvania; his daughter and her husband, Corey and Derek Bauer of Charlottesville, Virginia; his son, David Wise of Sonoma, California; and his niece, Helen Adair of Wallingford, Pennsylvania.
Dave was born in Johnson City and lived there the majority of his life, with a brief time in Asheville, North Carolina. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1978 and subsequently attended Virginia Tech and the University of Tennessee where he obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering while co-oping at Eastman Chemical Company, graduating in 1983. He was a long-time employee of Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee, serving in many different roles during his 36-year tenure, most recently the program manager for Naval fuel. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, Tennessee.
Dave was a positive, jubilant person that loved life. He cared deeply for his family, his home, his pets, and his co-workers and friends. He was a man of many passions, including sailing on Watauga Lake, cooking wonderful meals for family and friends, tinkering and home repair (which he most recently applied to his rustic cabin in Flag Pond), blacksmithing, stained glass, bicycling, and being everyone’s go-to person for advice of any kind and a funny joke. He also loved travel - exploring new places and trying new things. He never found a taco truck he didn’t like.
Celebration of Life arrangements are tentative at this time but will be published later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter or the Rocky Mount Historical Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Wise family via Teague Funeral Service at www.teaguefuneralhome.com.