Ralph Clayton Kilby, 83, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his home. Ralph was born to parents, Clate and Vallie Kilby, on November 18, 1938 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; he moved to Blountville, Tennessee and went on to reside in the Tri-cities area for the remainder of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Ralph was a hardworking man who owned and operated his company, Kilby Truss, in Gray, Tennessee. He was known for his love of golf, which he enjoyed playing with his friends. He was a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kingsport as well as Tennessee Truss Manufacturers Association. Ralph and his wife, Lynda, were members of Bethany Presbyterian Church of Kingsport. Undoubtedly, Ralph loved his family and had a special bond with his grandchildren; he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
Mr. Kilby is preceded in death by his parents, Clate and Vallie Kilby and brother, Dwight Kilby.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lynda Kilby; daughters, Robyn Smith and Holly Wallen (Brian); son, Andy Kilby; sister, Nancy Stephens (John); sister-in-law, Wanda Kilby; grandchildren, Jake Smith, Jackson Smith, Hayden Wallen, McKenzie Wallen, Drew Kilby, Asher Kilby, Autumn Kilby and Paris Kilby; nephews, Jeff Kilby and Brian Smith, and niece, Becky Goldswasser.
The family will host a visitation for Mr. Kilby on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A private entombment will be held in the Chapel of Serenity Hall of East Tennessee Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that in honor of Mr. Kilby, all donations be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project: 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
