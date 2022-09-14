Ralph C. Fulkerson, Sr., age 95, passed away after a strong battle with multiple health issues on September 12, 2022, in the ICU wing of the Veterans Administration Hospital. He loved life and the people he met through life.
Born on July 26, 1927 to Carl and Geneva Keys Fulkerson, Ralph was a native of Washington County and lived here his entire life except for his Military service and travels with the Navy in 1945 and 1946.
After 40 years at Kingsport Press in customer service, he continued western square dance calling for a total of 69 years starting when he was a teenager. He promoted FUN to all who danced with him and enjoyed his singing/calling. He enjoyed his volunteer time driving a church van at Fairview UMC and as head usher. He spent several years delivering Meals on Wheels. He was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church his whole life and loved the Lord and the church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 70 years, Betty Clark Fulkerson, a brother and sister-in-law, Niles and Polly Stanton Fulkerson, Brother-in-law Maynard Clark and wife Ruby Clark and Brother-in-Law Ollen Clark and sister-in-law Goldie Wallace Clark and two nephews, Rex and Fred Fulkerson.
Family left to cherish his memory include Karen, daughter, and husband Mike Woodby, Ralph, son, and wife Amy Fulkerson, Grandson Aubrey and wife Katie Fulkerson, Kirstie, granddaughter, and husband Chris Brown, Erin Evans, granddaughter and Chris Bridges and great grand-children Katie, Emma, Theo and baby girl Brown, His brother in-law, Bill Clark, sister-in-law, Virginia Clark, sister-in-law and husband Dot and Glen Whittington, nieces Sylvia, Sandra, Kathy, Tammy, Barbara, Robbin, and Lori and nephews Steve, Johnny, David, Wayne, Mike, Keith and Dennis. Special friends were many and include Barbara and Ricky Ledford, Patsy Cumbow, Joan Seaver, Eva Carter, Tammy Saults, Tammy Sweigart, Teressa Hellriegel, Larry Crowe, Robert Shelton and the members of the church. And so many of you that have taken your time to call or stop by to visit. He said to tell you all he loved you.
We wish to thank the providers and good folks at the V.A. Mountain Home hospital, ICU and Community Care Center. You were good and caring when he needed it most. Many thanks to the nurses and care givers of the Home Health program, Amedisys and of Home Instead which without all of you we couldn’t have given Daddy as happy and comfortable life as he had.
Pallbearers include Kenny Archer, Pete Sokol, David Frazier, Aubrey Fulkerson, Lee Chase and Jason Hensley. Honorary pallbearers include Joe Carr, Don Lewis, Robert Shelton, Larry Crowe, Carl Hensley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The service will be Friday, Sept. 16 at Fairview United Methodist Church in Jonesborough at 11:00 am with burial at Fairview Cemetery follow that service.
Condolences may be sent to the Fulkerson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821