Ralph C. Fulkerson, Sr., age 95, passed away after a strong battle with multiple health issues on September 12, 2022, in the ICU wing of the Veterans Administration Hospital. He loved life and the people he met through life.

Born on July 26, 1927 to Carl and Geneva Keys Fulkerson, Ralph was a native of Washington County and lived here his entire life except for his Military service and travels with the Navy in 1945 and 1946.

