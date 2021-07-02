FAIRVIEW - On June 20, 2021 Ralph Baines, 73, a resident of the Fairview Community, was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born September 21, 1947 to parents, Mabel Jackson Baines and Bill Baines. He was a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School class of 1967. His first job was building cabinets for Magnavox and later, he had his own business, The Tennessee Craftsman, providing custom or stock upholstery for furniture or autos. His motto was “Quality work at affordable prices.” He was a perfectionist in his work, never releasing an item until it was perfect. With his wife Louann he operated the Fairview Grocery Store for several years. His last employment was with Automated Building Systems in Johnson City.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and taxidermy. He enjoyed going to barn dances, where he met Louann. He could clog, buck and flatfoot dance. His favorite music was country and gospel. He was always a jokester with a quiet, gentle spirit. Ralph liked “getting the best” of his friends. He could take a good joke and always looked for a way to get even saying “I’ll get you back for this,” giving his sly grin. Ralph was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He could say the sweetest prayers and was always a giving soul and willing to help everyone.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, a baby brother, and nephew, Robert Rice.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 44 years, Virginia Louann Hunt Baines; sister-in-law, Wanda Rice and husband, Daniel; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Patricia MacLean and Pamela Edwards.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Four Oaks Nursing Center for their love and care for Ralph over the past few months and to their neighbors, Donny and Angelee Francis who lovingly care for his cats, Snoozer and Little Leroy.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Ron Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
