ERWIN - Ralph A. Bryan, 78 of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hermitage Health Center of Elizabethton. He was born in Delaware, NY and was the son of the late Ralph H. and Mary K. Wacht Bryan.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kelly Bryan.
He served as a Machinist mate 3rd class on the U.S.S. Ault. After retiring from service among other jobs, he worked as a project manager for a cable company for 20 years in Pittsburgh, Pa. On retirement he moved with his family down to Tennessee. Retirement gave him the chance to pursue his hobbies. He was a master craftsman, particularly with wood; constructing houses and restoring a boat amongst other projects. He also enjoyed working on cars. He was a longtime active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Erwin. He was involved in disaster relief, trail life, and the prison ministry. He had a heart for service. Respect was earned not given, but once you had his respect he would go to the ends of the earth for you. He and his dry sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. At the request of the family, any donations can be made out to missions at Calvary Baptist church.
Those left to cherish Ralph’s memory include his loving wife, Linda Sarty Bryan, son, Keith Bryan, daughter, Cheri Smart and her husband Daniel, grandchildren, Sage, Taylor, and Caden, special friends, Mike and Linda Hatchitt.
A Celebration of Ralph’s life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin with Pastor David Crutchfield officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.