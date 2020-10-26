JOHNSON CITY - Rachel Suzanne Henry, 79, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mrs. Henry was born on March 26, 1941, in Parma, Ohio, to the late Charles and Ruth Sylvester Kapferer.
Mrs. Henry was a native of Ohio but has lived in the Johnson City area since 1992. She was a 1959 graduate of Euclid High School, in Euclid, Ohio. She retired as an executive aid from East Tennessee State University in 2009. She worked in the Department of History for many years. She especially enjoyed working in the Department of Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music.
Mrs. Henry was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Nolichuckey-Grand View Chapter #194, Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years. During that time, she held the office of Worthy Matron several times in both Tennessee and Ohio. Here years in Eastern Star also saw her serve as a Grand Representative in the in both states, as well as, working with the International Order of Rainbow Girls.
Those left to cherish Mrs. Henry’s memory include her husband of 52 years, E.F. “Buck” Henry; two daughters, Jeanette Jewell & husband Jerry, and Susan Henry Horne; one sister, Rebecca Duchon; and three nephews, Jonathon, Christopher, and Adam Duchon.
Receiving of Friends for Mrs. Henry will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 1-3 PM. The Eastern Star Funeral Service will follow beginning at 3 PM, and the Graveside Service will immediately follow in Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, cemetery. Officiating the services will be Pastor Gerald Casson and Reverend Kenneth Litton. The family respectfully requests that you wear and mask and follow COVID guidelines while paying your respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Order of the Eastern Star, Nolichuckey-Grand View #194, 304 W Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences can be sent to Rachel’s family at the funeral home’s website, wwwsnydersmemorialgardens.com
