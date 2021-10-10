CHUCKEY - Rachel June Estep, 86, of Chuckey died at her residence on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was a native of Casey County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Coy and Ollie McFarland Gibson.
Rachel was a CNA and loved being a caregiver.
She attended the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ.
Rachel lived in NC from 1979 until 1985, then IN from 1985 until 1998 and then Chuckey until the present.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Paul Estep; two daughters, Connie Buschard and Donna Pistole; a brother, Lonnie Gibson; four sisters, Barbara Deringer, Josephine Gibson, Norma Turner and Sylvia Pruitt, all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory; her children, Jimmy, Becky (Wade), Mike, Brenda, Linda (Mike) and Joe; step children, Danny, Larry (Jackie), Kathy, Mona (Mark), Robert (Kellie) and Joann (Tim); brothers and sisters Betty Buck, Onie Gibson, William, Jimmy, Gary, David and Danny; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm under the direction of Pastor Donny Reagan. A committal service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex pavilion (215 Heroes Drive). Family and friends are asked to assemble by 9:50 am. The active pallbearers will be men of the church.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Estep family. (423) 282-1521