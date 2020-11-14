JOHNSON CITY - Rachel Ann Hughes Hull, 82, passed away Sunday, October 25 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton.
Mrs. Hull was born April 5, 1938 in Johnson City to Earl and Ina Mae Osborne Hughes.
Rachel grew up in the beautiful little community, Princeton, where she loved attending Princeton School and Boones Creek High School.
She loved going to Princeton Presbyterian Church and participate in the church activities, especially Bible School. She loved walking country roads with friends and riding on the family horse named Penney, shopping at Vest Country Store and riding in the Burley Bowl Parade.
She was preceded in death by Eugene Hazen Hughes, Jim Hughes, Jeanette Farthing, Rebecca Hughes Sigmon.
Living survivors, Dan (Jo Doris) Hughes of Johnson City, Louie Hughes, Altamonte Springs, Fl. Her children; daughter, Vickie Ferguson, Canyon Lake, CA. John Hull, Atlanta, GA; Phillip Hull, Atlanta,GA. Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rachel loved working with the elderly as a private duty assistant.
Funeral arrangements are pending.