BLUFF CITY - Rachael Marie Huff Jenkins, of Bluff City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 20, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was 83 years old.
Rachael was truly a very special person. She was giving and loving, and you were blessed to have met her.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, John Eddie Osborne; her parents, Ed and Marie Huff; brother, Tony Huff; and sister, Brenda Bales.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years, Charles Jenkins, and close great granddaughter, Camille Painter, of the home; sons, Wayland Osborne and wife Karen, and Lloyd Osborne; daughter, Lisa Osborne; stepdaughter, Gail Underwood and husband Kent; brothers, Eddie Huff and wife Cheryl, Michael Huff and wife Janet, Keith Huff and wife Janice; sisters, Dawn Bales and husband Bill, Nora Andes, and Mari Hamby; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Rachael Jenkins will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by pastors Greg Ruston and John Bradley. A committal service will be held at 11:00 AM the next day, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 10:50 AM.
