JOHNSON CITY - R.L. Miller, 84, Johnson City, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Elizabethton, following a lengthy illness.
R.L. was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. He was a son of the late William Lionel and Cosby White Miller.
R.L. retired in 1999 from Lay’s Meat Co. where he worked as a Butcher for forty-three years.
He was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church where he formerly sang in the choir and drove the church bus. R.L. formerly attended Calvary Baptist Church and Wesley Heights Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, and especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, R.L. was preceded in death by a son, Larry Miller, an infant grandson, five brothers, Cleon, Arlie, Leroy and Robert Miller, an infant brother, and a sister Helen Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Hazel Little Miller; three sons, Randy Miller and wife Rita, Bruce Miller and wife Elaine, all of Johnson City, Matthew Miller and wife Nicole, Elizabethton; one sister, Nancy Higgins, Abingdon, VA; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
R.L.’s family will receive friends Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5:30-7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10:30 A.M., under the portico of the mausoleum at Washington County Memory Gardens. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery.
Family and friends in attendance are to please wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing.
