“To be absent from the body is to be present with the LORD “
2 Corinthians 5:8
R.E. Jarrett, also known as “Red” by his beloved family, friends and neighbors went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully while leaving his Roan Mountain residence for Sunday School on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was with his beloved wife of 68 years who attended to him in his final breaths. He was born on March 23, 1930 to the late McKinley and Rosie Jarrett.
R.E. had spent the previous day making apple butter with his family and church. He was a deacon of St. John Freewill Baptist Church for 58 years and had ran the Roan Mountain Water Department and worked in the herb and lumber businesses. R.E. was a long-time member and oldest deacon of the Toe River Freewill Baptist Association. He adored his wife, 5 generations of family, neighbors, church, farming, his dog and animals. He loved attending revivals, singings and other church functions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Herman, Norman, Ruth, V.L., Reece, Edith and Joe; granddaughter, Anna Marie Wofford and grandson-in-law, Brandon Taylor.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved faithful and devoted wife, Hazel Marie Jarrett; two sisters, Dorothy Roberts and Carrie Gardner; five children, Elmer (Jackie), Ruth Wofford (Brian), Ronnie (Sandra), Kenneth (Juanita) and Naomi Ollis (Todd); grandchildren who call him “Paw or Papaw”, Chad Jarrett(Lori), Erin, Sarah Woodby (Anthony), Amanda and Brianna Wofford, Jessica Davis (Matthew), Matthew Jarrett (Devynn), Wendy Winters (Richie), Andrew Jarrett, Josh Williams (Samantha), London Ollis, Tyler Lipford (Neil), Logan Ingram and Aiden Ingram.; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, MaKayla, Lane Woodby, Ezra Winters, Noah Winters, Dylan Williams, Amelia Williams, Josselyn White, Kayden Lipford and Karter Lipford and his beloved fifth generation of Elizabeth and William Jarrett.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of R.E. Jarrett will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Pastor Richard Sheppard, Pastor Tony Clark and Pastor Walter Street officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Moreland Cemetery above his beloved St. John Freewill Baptist Church. Pallbearers are Matthew Jarrett, Michael Jarrett, Chad Jarrett, Josh Williams, Andrew Jarrett, Richie Winters, Anthony Woodby and Matthew Davis. Honorary pallbearers will include the men of St. John Freewill Baptist Church; Lynn Ellis (special friend), Carl Grindstaff (special friend), Logan Ingram and Stuart Ingram. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family is thankful for the support of the extended family, St. John Freewill Baptist Church, the other churches of the area, the beloved neighbors and friends, the county deputy, coroner and volunteer fire department members that responded for all their loving care and support provided.
“Red’s” dearest wish was for each person to know and serve the LORD and attend church.
Words of sympathy may be shared with the Jarrett family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.