MOHAWK - R. Dale Bingham, age 69, of Mohawk, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Horace Dale Bingham and Evelena Blanton Bingham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Bingham; one niece, Donna Issacs; one nephew, Chad Bingham; and one brother-in-law, Dale Dralle.

Dale was of the Baptist faith, he retired from Eastman Kodak as an operator and from the Johnson City Press as a pressman. He was a member of the Johnson City Moose Lodge #1831, Greeneville Moose Lodge #692, and Moose Legion #12. He loved motorcycles, boating on the lake, watching westerns, working on cars and spending time with his dogs.

