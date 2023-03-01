MOHAWK - R. Dale Bingham, age 69, of Mohawk, TN, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Horace Dale Bingham and Evelena Blanton Bingham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Bingham; one niece, Donna Issacs; one nephew, Chad Bingham; and one brother-in-law, Dale Dralle.
Dale was of the Baptist faith, he retired from Eastman Kodak as an operator and from the Johnson City Press as a pressman. He was a member of the Johnson City Moose Lodge #1831, Greeneville Moose Lodge #692, and Moose Legion #12. He loved motorcycles, boating on the lake, watching westerns, working on cars and spending time with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Theona Bingham; companion dog, Doodle Bug; two sisters, Anita Dralle, and Ann Sheppard and husband Ken; one brother, Johnny Bingham and wife Debbie; one sister-in-law, Sona Bingham; two nieces, Khristy Durbin and husband Daniel, and Brittany Bryson and husband Phillip; three nephews, Todd Bingham and wife Maria, Jeff Issacs, and Brad Bingham and wife Bridget; several great-nieces and nephews; a special friend, Mary Humphreys; cousin, Larry Brooks and family; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Inurnment will follow at 2:00 PM in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Moose Charities Inc., 155 N International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.