ELIZABETHTON - Quinton Dennis Adams, age 79, of Elizabethton, Tennessee gained his Heavenly reward after a brief battle with Covid 19 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Quinton was born in Edison, Georgia on September 18, 1941 to the late Charlie Martin Adams and Ora Lee Todd Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Adams Temples.
Quinton was a devoted husband, who never left his wife’s side as she battles dementia, who he always lovingly referred to as Jeaniebug. He was a faithful man of God, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and a devoted family man, who loved spending time with his family. Quinton was a faithful member of the Elizabethton Church of Christ since 1984 and had served as a deacon at the church. He worked as a purchasing manager in the mobile home industry and had moved his family from Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Kansas and finally to Tennessee. Prior to that, he had worked with his father and brother on a peanut farm in Georgia for many years. Quinton enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing and most especially watching Star Wars and John Wayne films with his son. In his younger years, he loved RC Cola and Moonpies. Every car he ever owned he named Clyde, from his 1963 ½ Ford Galaxy Fastback to his 2014 Ford Fusion.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Jean Jones Adams, of the home; two daughters, Wendy Adams, of Elizabethton and Cheryl Hensley and husband Will, of Candler, NC; a son, Charlie Adams, of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Lane Ball, of Alexander, NC and William Hensley and wife Tiffany, of Candler, NC; a granddaughter, Cassandra Surrett and husband Roy, of Canton, NC; four great grandchildren, Rihanna, Xavier, Autumn and Marshall; a brother, Hollis Adams, of Arlington, GA; and a sister, Joyce Wilson and husband Mike, of Orange, TX. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Quinton Dennis Adams will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Associate Minister, Dennis Pierce and Mr. Eddy Craft, minister, officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Jordan and congregational singing. Active pallbearers will be Dale Fair, Chris Jordan, George Ellis, Steve Roberts, Ken Shepard, David Davis, Bart Walker and Gary Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be elders and deacons of the Elizabethton Church of Christ. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Saturday to go in procession.
A time to receive friends and celebrate the life of Quinton will be held at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to High Rock Bible Camp in Duffield, VA in honor of Quinton.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Johnson City Medical Center and the ICU Unit and Dr. Leon Bass for the exceptional love, care and support shown to Quinton and his family during his illness.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
