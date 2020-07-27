JOHNSON CITY - Quency Dedrick Holly, also known as “Q.D.” and “Pappy,” age 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Q.D. was born April 14, 1928 to Alva and Mammie Leonard Holly in Johnson City. He attended Science Hill High School. He was an excellent skater with shoe skates. He learned the art of trading and making deals with pens and pencils while in grade school and this led to his future success as the oldest car dealer in the Tri-Cities. In 1947 he established Holly’s Used Cars which he owned and operated until 2009. His passion was collecting and restoring antique cars and attending car auctions.
Q.D. was also a talented musician with a love for music. He started a band called Q.D. Holly and His Southern Troubadors. They recorded an album in Nashville and they played on WJHL at a quarter to six a.m. for many years. His musical inspiration came from Ernest Tubb, Loretta Lynn, and Hank Williams.
Q.D. was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
Q.D. was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth F. Holly, in 2011; son, Richard A. Holly; brothers, Wilburn Holly and Bobby J. Holly; and sister, Katherine Moffitt.
Left to cherish his memory include his children: Jim Holly and Sandy Banks of Johnson City, Dennis and Shawne Holly of Jonesborough, Judy M. and Wesley Wood of Sanford, FL, Rebecca A. Sadler of Johnson City, and Sandy S. and Tim Maden of Jonesborough; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Socky.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Pastor Dylan Holly and Pastor Darrel Slagle. Please assemble at Morris-Baker Funeral Home no later than 9:50 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Q.D.’s grandsons: Caleb Maden, Noah Maden, Landon Maden, Blake Holly, Wes Lawrence, Ben Lawrence, Trevor Holly, Derek Holly, and Brett Holly.
