JONESBOROUGH - Priscillia Lynch, 52, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home. She was a former resident of Clintwood, VA. Priscilla is a daughter of the late Mabel Dotson Lynch of Clintwood, VA. She was a graduate of the East Tennessee State University nurse practitioner program. Priscillia delivered compassionate care to her patients at Laughlin Hospital in Greeneville, TN and the Veterans Adminstration Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. She also had a passion for loving animals.
Priscillia is survived by her son: Joshua Lynch (Amber) of Dallas, GA; Three grandchildren: Abigail, Watson, and Wyatt Lynch of Dallas, GA; Brother: Anthony Lynch (Vickie) of Clintwood, VA; Sister: Cecilia Collins (Patrick) of Jonesborough, TN; Nephew: Derek Lynch of Clintwood, VA; Nieces: Brooke Stayer (Tim) of Jonesborough, TN, Toni Ramey (Brad) of Clintwood, VA; Great nephew: Ethan Stayer; Great nieces: Kaleigh Lynch, Addie Lynch and, Jacey Lynch.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made out to Washington County Animal Center 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family will have a private celebration of life on May 31st.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 806 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 5 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.