JOHNSON CITY - Princess Cleo Foss, 94, of Johnson City, TN, was carried Home to kneel at her Savior’s feet to receive her reward on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
She was our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, best friend, teacher, advisor, and our secret keeper. Our best example of what a Christian should be. To have a servant’s heart, have love and compassion, be forgiving, love with everything you have, stand firm in what you believe, to be strong and face everything with God in your life for without Him we could do nothing. Her last words were, “Thy will be done.”
She was the only daughter of the late Hubert and Juanita Arwood. Sister to the late M.B. and Jr Arwood. Wife of the late Joseph Foss. Mother of the late Larry, Carrson, and Brenda Foss.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: sons, Skip and Sarah Foss of Erwin, Terry and Michele Foss of Roanoke, VA; daughter, Cathy and John Lykins of Johnson City. Ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, brother, Hughy “Bud” Arwood, and several nieces and nephews.
“We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck by heck.”
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the home: 216 Fairhaven Road, Johnson City, TN 37601. The funeral service will be the following morning at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Lynnwood Christian Church (2755 Watauga Rd, Johnson City), under the direction of Pastor Tony Duncan. There will be a graveside service following the funeral, at 2:00 p.m., at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521