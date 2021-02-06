Prezzle O’Brien Quillen, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 31, 2021, after an extended illness. Prezzle was born in Kingsport to parents, Floyd Quillen and Dana Renfro Quillen, on August 16, 1937. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School and was proud to have served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1959. Following his military service, Prezzle attended East Tennessee State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ed.S. degrees.
He began his professional career at Boone’s Creek High School and retired from the Sullivan County School system. His work as an educator, track and football coach, and school administrator, shaped the lives of countless young scholars and athletes throughout East Tennessee. After his retirement, Prezzle enjoyed numerous trips across the United States with his wife of more than sixty years, Katrinka. He was also an avid reader, hunter, fisherman, and genealogist, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Prezzle was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald.
He is survived by his wife, Katrinka Keesecker Quillen; son, Jeffery Quillen; and daughter-in-law, Donna Quillen; daughter, Nancy Partridge; and son-in-law, Bill Partridge; grandchildren, Rebecca Quillen, Laura Quillen, Kate Partridge, and Henry Partridge; and siblings, Patricia Christian, Richard Quillen, Bobby Quillen, and Floyd Quillen, Jr.
Graveside services will be private.