BLUFF CITY - Preacher Virgil Wayne Bennett, age 82, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Preacher Bennett was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on April 26, 1940 to the late Virgil and Gladys Jones Bennett. In addition to his parents, Virgil was also preceded in death by a daughter, Amber LeAnn Bennett; a brother, Bobby Bennett; and three sisters, JoAnn Chase, Peggy Grindstaff and Brenda Lowe.
Preacher Bennett was a God fearing, hardworking family man who was known to be stubborn but sweet in nature. He retired as the Pastor from Bethel Baptist Church in Johnson City after 22 years of service. He had also worked as a customer service representative for Valley National Gasses. Preacher Bennett was a member at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church for 7 years after his retirement. He was a meticulous father, set in his ways who loved his family and his church. Preacher Bennett was loved by everyone that met him. He was known to have never met a stranger and touched so many lives with his love and kindness.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 63 years, Nina Bennett of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Berry of Elizabethton and Tammy (James) Owens of Bluff City; four sons, Keith (Carolyn) Bennett, Michael (Ann) Bennett, and Mark (Brenda) Bennett all of Bristol and David Bennett of Bluff City; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Preacher Virgil Wayne Bennett will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Rusty Verran and Reverend Jamie Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church prior to the service on Tuesday. Music will be under the direction of the Sounds of Victory.
The graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be James Owens, Keith Bennett, Andrew Bennett, Dalton Johnson, Mark Bennett, Jordan Swiney, Michael Brown and Michael Bennett. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 AM on Wednesday.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center and Bluff City Medical Center and to Peggy McDuffie for the special and loving care given to Preacher Virgil during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618 in honor of Preacher Virgil.
Preacher Virgil Bennett and his family are in the care Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. Office, 423-538-7131, obituary line, 423-543-4917.