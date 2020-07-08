Portia J. Pearson, 76, Cocoa, Florida, finished her race on Sunday, July 5, 2020. At home, hand in hand with her children, she passed peacefully through Heaven’s gates.
A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Oscar and Mary Beatrice Julian.
Portia was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She retired as an administrative assistant for the Elizabethton City School system where she was loved and admired by the faculty, staff and students of T.A. Dugger Jr. Highschool. She was a long-time member of West Side Christian Church where she loved, worshiped, and served her Lord for many years.
Portia loved spending time with her brothers and sisters while they played dominos and enjoyed weekly family meals together. She was so proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow into adults over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Charles Vaughn Pearson, and one brother, Toby Julian.
Survivors include her sons, Wes Pearson and wife April, Elizabethton, and Chuck Pearson and partner, Alex Reyes, Melbourne Florida; her grandchildren, Landon Pearson, Stephanie Pearson, Dustin Garland and wife Chelsea, and Tori Garland, all of Elizabethton; two brothers, Dean Julian and Joanie Golembiewski, Gary Julian; three sisters, Charlotte Grillas, Jo Trent, Peggy and Otto Lohmann, all of Florida, and Dot Grindstaff of Elizabethton; two very special sister in laws, Betty Bristol and Loretta Julian, of Elizabethton, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was loved by so many.
In lieu of flowers, per Portia’s wishes, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, FL, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.