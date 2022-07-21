GRAY - Mrs. Portia Ann Medlin Burgess, 73, of Gray, went to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
She was a lifelong resident of Gray, TN. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Maude Medlin.
Portia graduated from Boones Creek High School in 1968 and was a member of Boones Creek Methodist Church.
She retired from Citi Group. She was a loving mother and grandmom. She enjoyed cooking, spending time outside, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Portia was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Nicole (Nikki) Burgess; one sister, Lavada Medlin; three brothers, Joe Medlin, James Medlin, and Verlin Medlin; and two brothers-in-law, Rufus Tipton and Trever Burgess.
Those left to cherish Portia’s memory include her loving husband of fifty-three years, Rendall Burgess; her children, Morgan Blair Burgess (John Hyatt) and Rendall Quincy Blake Burgess (Andrea); grandchildren, Hayden Metcalf, Hadley Arnett, Chandler Burgess, and Corbin Burgess; sisters, Barbara Tipton and Sandra Medlin; brother, Leroy Medlin (Ellen Jane); several loving nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers include Lanny Tipton, John Hyatt, Quincy Burgess, Hayden Metcalf, Chandler Burgess, and Corbin Burgess.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City. A Celebration of Portia’s life will follow at 6:00 pm. Mr. Larry Sharpeshire will officiate.
For those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-608-3023, www.stjude.org.
Friends and family may visit at her sister Barbara Tipton’s house.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Burgess family.
