JOHNSON CITY - Pierce Loyd Barley of Johnson City entered into rest at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center on June 28th surrounded by his family.
Pierce, known as “Larry” to his friends, was born in Tobasco, New York on January 5th, 1936. He was a lifelong Baptist. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Heartland Express as a long-distance truck driver. He was fond of driving his Harley Davidson and playing practical jokes on his friends and family.
Pierce was preceded in death by two sisters, Verna Barley Collins and Viola Churchwell.
Those left to cherish Pierce’s memory are his wife, Wilma Barley; sister, Karrie Barley; daughters Robin Barley Barnett and husband Terry, Tammy Barley Whitson and husband Marcus; grandson Chad Bacon and wife Casey; granddaughters, Whitney Griffith and husband William Stacey Griffith, Lindsay Lane and husband Kevin, Courtney Taylor and husband Michael; great-granddaughters, Brooklynn Taylor, Baylee Taylor, Rosalynn Lane and Lexi Whitson; great-grandsons, Silas Whitson and Brody Taylor; sisters-in-law, Patsy Ringley, Elsie Ringley and Lucy Mottern; special niece, Lorieann Haggerty; family friends, Jack Shipley, Kristy Crigger and Audrey Kelsey; caregiver, Nonie Swartzenturber and several nieces and nephews.
The Barley family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
A Graveside service be held at 2:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City with Mr. Richard Taylor officiating. Chad Bacon, Stacey Griffith, Mark Whitson, Kevin Lane, Michael Taylor, Terry Barnett, Dewayne Shipley will serve as pallbearers and Jack Shipley will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Military Honors will be provided by Boone Dam Post 4933.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, would be greatly appreciated.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Barley family.