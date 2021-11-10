JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Walls, age 79, of Johnson City died Friday, November 5, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Mrs. Walls is survived by two daughters: Vickie Walls of NC and Tina and Dennis Bennett of Johnson City; a son: Billy Walls of Johnson City; five grandchildren: Jason Morgan, Alicia Martin, Shawn Martin, Josh Walls, and Matthew Severance; six great grandchildren: Michael Morgan, Summer Martin, Saffeara Martin, Gracelyn Martin, Nathaniel Walls, and Kyla Walls; a sister: Rosie “Toi” Overbay of Jonesborough; two brothers: John and Vernice Saylor of Kodak and Kenneth and Gracie Saylor of MI; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Wayne Walls; a son: Sherman Walls; a grandson: Joseph Morgan; her parents: Burk and Myrtle Shaver Saylor; three sisters: Juanita Saylor, Betty Jane Swartz, and Brenda Saylor; four brothers: Sammy, Charles, Gilbert “Doodle”, and Lester “Bud” Saylor.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville is in charge of arrangements.