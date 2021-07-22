Phyllis Rae Wright, born September 7, 1931 in Salem, IL, passed away on
July 4, 2021 in Zephyrhills, FL. She will be joining her parents, Frank and Pauline
Williams of Knoxville, TN, brother Clare Williams of St. Petersburg, FL, and her beloved husband of sixty-four years, Pastor J. Leroy Wright of Bristol, VA. She will be greatly missed by her four children: Stephen (Beverly) Wright of Tampa,
FL; Sidney (Nancy) Wright of Orlando, FL; Deborah (Mark) Clark of Greenfield,
IN, and Mark Leroy (Donna) Wright of Knoxville, TN. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Stephanie, Rachel, Charity, Johnathan, Joy, Joshua, Christian, and Justin Leroy. As well as several great-grandchildren.
Phyllis graduated from Central High School in Knoxville, TN and attended Milligan College in Johnson City, TN. She and her husband, Leroy, served in the ministry for more than sixty-three years in various churches in IN, FL, and TN. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker and enjoyed serving in partnership with Leroy..
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 24th at 11:00 am at Poplar Ridge Christian Church, 206 Poplar Ridge Church Road, Piney Flats, TN.
Graveside immediately following the service,
The service will be streaming on poplarridgechurch.com home page. Select the Phyllis Wright Memorial link.