JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Marie Gouge, age 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Phyllis was born in Carter County to the late Ora Gay Nave and Sarah Buckles Nave. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
To know her was to know love, compassion, and the most tender heart. She was without a doubt the sweetest, most precious soul we have ever known and had a smile that would light up a room. She closed her eyes on her earthly home and opened her eyes to see the face of GOD in her eternal home. Although she will be terribly missed, we have comfort in knowing she is at rest and at the feet of Jesus.
Phyllis retired from Johnson City Medical Center as a dietary aide and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir, shopping, going out to eat, reading her bible, and crocheting in her younger years.
Those left to cherish Phyllis’s memories include her husband of sixty-nine years, Kyle Gouge of the home; three children, Debbie Teague, Lois Hyder (Clifford) and Jeffrey Gouge; her grandchildren, Melanie Williams, Michele Robitaille (Mike), Ronnie Wilson and Amy Henegar; her great grandchildren, Mason Williams, Caitlyn Wilson, Chandler Williams, Adrienne Henegar, Marcus Robitaille, Ethan Robitaille, Autumn Henegar, Cassidy Wilson and Kelsie Robitaille. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis Marie Gouge will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. There will be an open visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Thursday prior to the service.
The graveside service will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Clifford Hyder, Ronnie Wilson, Mike Robitaille, Mason Williams, Chandler Williams and Jason Eggers. Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Robitaille and Ethan Robitaille.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Amedysis Hospice and to the staff of the 3rd floor of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the loving care given to Phyllis during her illness.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website,