TELFORD - Early Saturday morning on June 12th, Phyllis “Kathy” Stout of Telford was promoted to glory after a long bout with cancer. At the time of her passing Kathy was at peace in her home basking in the prayers of her loved ones.
She was born on February 6, 1949 in Bristol, VA. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James Carson Mitchell and Violet Eldean Mitchell and a brother, Paul Norman Mitchell.
Kathy attended John Battle High School and graduated from Lamar High School in 1967 and married Bennie K. Stout in 1970.
Kathy was a long-time member of Embreeville Church of Christ and was employed for many years in the Washington County and Johnson City School’s Food Services Division, retiring as the Manager of Food Services at Northside Elementary School.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bennie Stout; sons Kevin Ross Stout and Brian Keith (Janet) Stout; six grandchildren, James Snyder (Amy) , Emily (Seth) Bradburn, Paige Stout (Alec), Elijah Stout (Makayla), Taylor (Brandon) Arrowood, Traci Stout (Logan); five great grandchildren, Lollie Usary, Mazie Bradburn, Baylor Dotson, Sadie and Cassie Saults.
Continuing her love and caring for others, Kathy has requested her body be donated to Quillen College of Medicine with the hope that their studies will bring cures and healing to future generations.
Kathy has requested that there be no funeral services nor visitation held.
Kathy’s final message to her husband Bennie is printed below:
“Bennie, I will be waiting by the river for you. I will draw an arrow in the sand and we will go see Jesus hand in hand. Love, Kathy “
Condolences may be sent to the Stout family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
