Proverbs 31:10 – Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
Phyllis Jean Townsend passed away on Monday, August 24th. She was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, husband D.J. Townsend. She was the daughter of William E. and Sinnie Grindstaff.
She was retired Inspector of ITT North Electric and during retirement worked at Super Food in Stoney Creek.
Always putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She was a woman of strong faith in God and unwavering love for her family. She spent her life providing a loving home for her children and grandchildren. Every Sunday she prepared her famous dinners after church to include at least 1 favorite food of everyone. She loved to cook, sew, spend time with family. She always made Christmas Eve very special for her family.
She was a member of Hunter United Methodist Church where she served as Trustee and Communion Steward. She loved her church family and especially the jelly making and preparing meals for the Men’s Singing Group.
She is survived by Daughters, Debbie and husband Joel Street, Sr. and Teresa and husband Kelly Crain. Grandson Joel Street, Jr. and wife Amber. Grandson Cameron Crain, Granddaughter Kendria Street. Great Granddaughters Makenzie and Chloe Street. Her sister Hazel Proffitt. Sister in law and Brother In-law Texie and Charlie Henson.
She was preceded in death by her husband D.J. Townsend, Great Granddaughter Sadie Grace Street. Brothers Warren Grindstaff, Crawford Grindstaff, sisters, Ruth Bowers, Willow May Grindstaff, Maude Grindstaff Payne and Blanch Grindstaff.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Mike Berry, Rev. Mark Street and Rev. Estil Williams. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1020 a.m. Thursday will be: Joel Street, Jr., Cameron Crain, Barry Winters, Eric Winters, Jimmy Bowling, Johnny Grindstaff, Ronnie Payne, and Denny Grindstaff. Honorary Pallbearers: Paris Street, Delaney Crain, Winston Boots, Bill Cline, Daniel Holder, Kenneth King, Hunter United Methodist Church family, Sunrise Drive Neighbors, Staff of Signature Healthcare of Elizabethton, Staff of Carter County Schools Administration. Special thanks to Nyoka and Daniel Holder, Nancy and Trent Fotch, for always making sure she could attend church activities. Special thanks to Penny and Jimmy Bowling for all your help through the years. Staff of Sycamore Shoals and Johnson City Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hunter United Methodist Church, to Nyoka Holder, Treasurer, 130 Beryl Blevins Rd. Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 12 noon until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Townsend family.