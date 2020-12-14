JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Jean Rivers, age 79, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City.
Phyllis was born March 2, 1941 in Johnson City to Glen and Helen Curd.
She was a member of Austin Springs United Methodist Church.
Phyllis served the Johnson City community working at Asbury Place for over 30 years.
Phyllis’ grandchildren were her life and her hobby, she adored them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 2016, James Edward Rivers, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terrie (and Bill) Marsh, Jimmy (and Kim) Rivers; grandchildren: Marcus (and Ashley) Johnson, their son Hunter; LeAnn (and AJ) Tucker, their children, Kylie, Colton, and Kinley; Tyler Rivers (and Brooke Graham); Logan Rivers (and fiancé Josie Roark).
A special thank you to Melissa Leake at Johnson City Internal Medicine for all the love and support she gave to Phyllis.
There will be a graveside service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Jimmy Rivers, Tyler Rivers, Logan Rivers, Marcus Johnson, Keith Trent, and Butch Trent.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Rivers family (423) 282-1521.