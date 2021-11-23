JOHNSON CITY - Phyllis Jean (Andes) Hill, 79, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Carl Andes and Nell Barnett Andes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Joy (Hill) Harvey; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy Clark and husband John; and one brother and sister-in-law, Mike Andes and wife Marilyn.
Phyllis was a member of Lone Oak Christian Church her whole life. She graduated from ETSU Training School in 1960. She was a homemaker and had been employed by Texas Instruments, Leon Fernbach, and John Skinner Honda. She was a loving Doot to her husband and a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary Dale Hill; her children, Scotty Hill and wife Melinda, Carol Clawson and husband Timmy, Jenny Carter and husband Tim, and David Hill and wife Renee; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne Andes and wife Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Lone Oak Christian Church, 1914 Lone Oak Road, Johnson City. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM. Committal Service and Interment will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00AM in the Garden of Devotion at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Scotty Hill, David Hill, Timmy Clawson, Dustin Clawson, Jacob Hill, Jared Carter and Tim Carter.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all family and friends for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lone Oak Christian Church, 1914 Lone Oak Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Hill family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Phyllis Jean (Andes) Hill and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.