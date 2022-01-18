JONESBOROUGH - Phyllis Jane Reece, age 81 of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Nellie Jenkins Sarten, born to them on August 24, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Phyllis worked for over 25 years as a seamstress for both the Levi Strauss Company and also the East Tennessee Undergarment Factory. After retiring, she worked as a deli manager for Publix.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Shelton Reece and one son, Donald Emmert.
Phyllis is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon Tipton (Keith); her grandchildren, Terrance Emmert and Tasha Emmert, and several nieces, nephews and relatives left behind to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Phyllis Jane Reece will be conducted on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, after 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
A committal service will be held on Thursday at 2:30 P.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 2:20 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Reece Family.