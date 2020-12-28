ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN - Phyllis Hendrix Orr, age 82, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 with her precious family by her side.
Phyllis was born to the late Leon and Aleta Hendrix on June 24, 1938 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1956 and remained close to her graduating classmates throughout her life.
She married the late John Orr in 1961 and they lived together in Roan Mountain for 59 wonderful years.
Phyllis was a faithful member of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church, where she worshipped her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent many joyous hours with her church sisters (too many to name-you know who you are) cooking, cleaning and getting into all sorts of planned mischief at church events. She was immensely proud of all her family, and the time she spent with her husband at sporting events and the players she wrote about in her book, “50 years of Cloudland Football.” She spoke often of her fond memories of traveling around the region and delivering books to families on the “bookmobile."
Phyllis is survived by three children, whom she loved very much: Michael (JoAnna) Orr, Crystal (Tim) Winters and Rob (Robin) Orr. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Tiffany (Mark) Shell, Jason (Emily) Winters, Seth Orr, Beth (CD) Morgan and Sara Orr; four great grandchildren: Makinna Shell, Mason Shell, Mila Winters and River Winters; two sisters: Judy (Bob) Clark and Jane (Tony) McKeehan; two brothers: Jerry (Eileen) Hendrix and Wayne (Lisa) Hendrix; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, which remained close in her heart.
Phyllis was preceded in death by an infant son; her loving husband in March 2020; older sister, Joyce; and her parents.
A viewing ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Lower Shell Creek Christian Church with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM with Mr. Gerald Holly, officiating. Those who prefer, may livestream the service on the Facebook page of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church.
The graveside service will follow in the Hampton - Orr Cemetery with Mr. Scott Morgan, officiating. Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews: Don, Steve, Tonya, Brad, Wade, Chad, Shelley, Stacey, Daniel, Phillip, Gene, Bob, Ronnie, Tony, Billy and Phil.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Shell Creek Christian Church.
Special thanks to Guy Robins, MD and the staff at Blue Ridge Family Medicine, Amedysis Hospice and Home Care, Smokey Mountain Bakers and lifelong friends: Tommie Sue Turbyfield and Goldie Jones.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
